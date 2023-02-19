Erik ten Hag says Jadon Sancho is in the right direction after impressive second-half display

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was delighted for Jadon Sancho following his impressive second-half performance against Leicester City in the Premier League today.

After a lengthy absence, the England international recently returned to top-flight play. He scored the equalizer in the 2-2 draw against Leeds United and was a vivacious substitute.

In his last two appearances, Sancho failed to contribute to any goals, but against the Foxes at Old Trafford, he showed his value by scoring the team’s third goal in the 61st minute.

The 22-year-old should have contributed an assist as well, but Wout Weghorst missed a simple opportunity.

After the game, Ten Hag expressed his admiration for Sancho’s comeback. He claimed that while he is making progress, there is still much space for development.

He said to Manutd.com: “I think he doesn’t attain his boundaries at this time, but he’s moving in the right direction. With him, there is a ton of room for development. He is already performing at a high level, and I am confident that he will continue to like football in particular.

Then his performance will significantly increase, as you can see from today when he enters the game in the middle of the field. He is effective in his position. But his shift to defense is something else that makes me very happy.

After a break, Sancho is playing with more assurance. Ten Hag benched Sancho in the run-up to the World Cup due to concerns about his physicality and inability to develop plays in the final third.

During the holiday season, he was moved to the Netherlands for a special training program, and it already seems that the move has paid off.

Sancho has recently been playing with more assurance. He appeared to be in charge and in charge. He accomplished 93% of his early passes today.

The former Borussia Dortmund star has also shown a greater willingness to try more takedowns than he did at the start of the current campaign.

His link-up play has also been superb. He made three crucial passes against the Foxes.

However, he still has space to grow in terms of duels won. He only succeeded in winning two of the eight games today, and this is an area where he can improve.

