Erik Ten Hag Reveals Why Van de Beek, Williams Were Not In The Manchester United Lineup Vs Tottenham

Shortly after the match between Manchester United and Tottenham which ended 2-0 in favour of Tottenham, Erik Ten Hag has revealed that Van de Beek and Williams are looking for another club.

Erik Ten Hag stated that as of now, Manchester United needs players that has their heads in the team and it is obvious that Van de Beek and Williams are looking for a new club. However, Erik Ten Hag disclosed that he is happy with the performance of both players when they are in the team.

