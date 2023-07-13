Erik ten Hag reveals when Rashford, Fernandes and Casemiro will return for Manchester United

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag has revealed that the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro and Marcus Rashford will link up with the squad on Saturday for pre- season. Manchester United began their pre-season schedule with a win against Leeds in Oslo, Norway on Wednesday. United took on newly relegated Leeds at the Ullevaal Stadium in front of a sell-out crowd. The Reds’ historic rivals Leeds will compete in the Championship next season, but the fixture was still relatively competitive. Erik ten Hag’s first signing of the summer Mason Mount started the match, but the line-up was youthful, with goalkeeper Dean Henderson, Donny van de Beek, Anthony Martial and Antony not making the trip to Oslo.

United boss Erik ten Hag named an unfamiliar line-up for the match at the Ullevaal Stadion with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes yet to return from their summer break. Nevertheless, Mason Mount was the name on United’s fans’ lips at the kick-off, with the England international being handed his debut following a £55m move from Chelsea. Meanwhile, Lisandro Martinez also returned to action after fracturing his metatarsal at the end of last season.

Ten Hag, speaking after the 2-0 win over Leeds, revealed that the squad should be back together on Saturday, although many will not be involved against Lyon next Wednesday. “I think [the international players are back] Saturday. Those players, most of them will not show up in Edinburgh as well because they need time and to have a good training week,” Ten Hag told MUTV. “They had to have days off and relaxation. Those players played most games in the last season, so they needed that rest. So then we have to bring them back, but you have to do it carefully and you can’t go from 0 to 100.”

SOURCE: MUTV

ASport (

)