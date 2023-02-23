Erik ten Hag reveals the reasons why he has dinner with Sir Alex Ferguson

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Erik ten Hag revealed he and Sir Alex Ferguson enjoyed a great evening after the pair were photographed enjoying a meal together in Manchester.

The Carabao Cup final against Newcastle on Sunday presents the Dutchman with the opportunity to break an almost six-year trophy drought after an encouraging start to his Old Trafford tenure.

While Barcelona has a better-than-50/50 chance of moving on to the next round of the Europa League, United has mounted an unlikely title challenge. They are also still in the running to win the FA Cup.

Ten Hag has stabilized the ship and aced a lot of challenging tests after a less than stellar start to his term with losses to Brentford and Brighton.

The way he handled Jadon Sancho’s personal issues before reintegrating the England international also demonstrated his superior man management abilities. Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure was expertly handled.

The game versus Barcelona is tomorrow, and he said: “That is massive.” Speaking with folks that are knowledgeable and experienced is something I always like doing.

“He was to share it, he wants to assist and support, and you feel like this is his club,” the speaker said. He is very devoted. He desires our success. I’m excited for our upcoming night together because it was fantastic.

The disappointment United felt after turning in such an impressive performance last week at Camp Nou may be used to illustrate the team’s rapid progress.

Ten Hag responded, “I think on the last month we grow a lot,” when asked to summarize how so much improvement had been done in a relatively short period of time. We are playing with more assurance, in my opinion, and tomorrow will be a thrilling game. We must control our emotions, remain composed, and have faith.

“Beating teams like Barcelona is our next goal.” Both a significant difficulty and a great opportunity exist here.

“I believe that confidence is the main factor.” The second is discipline. In terms of strategy, we are clear on how we want to play and control the game.

“With a little more experience and the competitive mindset, we have already made a lot of progress, and that is probably the difference,” the speaker said.

