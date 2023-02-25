Erik Ten Hag receives major boost as key player available for Wembley showdown.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Erik Ten Hag does not have enough players at his disposal at the moment. However, the Dutch coach has received a major boost ahead of Man United’s game against Newcastle United at Wembley.

Man United key player Marcus Rashford will be available when Man United lock horns with Newcastle United at Wembley. They were doubts regarding the Englishman’s place after he sustained a slight injury in Man United’s 2-1 victory over Barcelona. However, those doubts were dashed after the Englishman was spotted travelling with his teammates. So, the Englishman will unleash his anger against Eddie Howe’s men who denied him a famous goal at Old Trafford.

It would have been very difficult for Erik Ten Hag had Marcus Rashford stayed back at Old Trafford. The Englishman is a key player for Erik Ten Hag. The United center forward have found the back of the net on 24 occasions this season.

