Erik ten Hag reacts to Jadon Sancho return and makes Anthony Martial prediction

Erik ten Hag was thrilled to see Jadon Sancho return to action in Manchester United’s Carabao Cup semi-final victory over Nottingham Forest, while he believes Anthony Martial can have a massive impact in the second half of the season.

After a somewhat underwhelming first half, the Red Devils scored twice in the second half to secure a 2-0 victory and a 5-0 victory overall. They had taken a 3-0 lead into Wednesday’s second leg.

United will face Newcastle in the final at Wembley later this month in an effort to break their nearly six-year trophy drought.

Both Sancho and Martial were able to be introduced to the team in the second half, and both players made engaging cameos. This is equally good news for the team.

Ten Hag was pleased to see the response Sancho received from fans at Old Trafford, even though Sancho hadn’t participated in a competitive match since October and had only recently returned to Carrington after completing a personal conditioning program in the Netherlands.

Ten Hag responded to MUTV when asked about Sancho’s comeback and the thunderous applause that greeted his introduction: “It felt amazing.” It’s excellent for Jadon because his supporters applauded him enthusiastically; it demonstrates how much they care about him.

We are pleased with this, and because it has been growing throughout the season, I hope we can continue in this direction.

He furthered, “I think he loved it to be back on the pitch,” in a subsequent interview with BBC Radio 5 Live. In Carrington for the past few weeks, he has been grinning. I’m hoping he can continue this approach and, of course, make a significant contribution to the season.

Ten Hag also discussed Sancho in the post-game press conference, saying: “He has incredibly high standards and has excellent qualities to contribute to our team.”

“I think his capabilities coming more in front, he can enact them more because he will have more touches on the ball,” said the player. “I think especially now that the team is improving we are playing more in the opponent’s half,” continued the player.

Ten Hag thinks Martial can be a huge weapon and elevate the team’s entire attack once he fully recovers from his injury. Martial had missed United’s last three games but made a goal upon his return.

“We know what Antony Martial can do if he is fit, and he isn’t even fit,” he continued.

So, imagine if he returns 10 games after his shoulder surgery. I believe we would then see a completely different frontline. And you’ll witness a whole different Anthony Martial—one who is, in my opinion, much superior.

He said, “We just want to improve every day,” to Sky Sports after the game. I believe that we have a strong squad, so we must set high expectations and enforce them. You must bring that to each game. The Manchester United team. You must meet the requirements to play for United.

We have had to make many adjustments this season, but perhaps now that they are all healthy again, we won’t have to. You need them all to be accessible if you want to earn any trophies. You shown tonight that you can add fresh energy off the bench.

