Erik Ten Hag provides updates on the injury to Lisandro Martinez after 3-1 defeat to Arsenal.

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez faced a worrying injury setback during the recent clash against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The Argentine center-back was forced to exit the pitch in the second half of a disappointing 3-1 defeat, leaving fans anxious about his potential absence from upcoming matches.

Martinez, along with his compatriot Alejandro Garnacho, are set to return to South America for international commitments despite the uncertainty surrounding his injury.

This decision has raised questions about the severity of his condition and whether it might affect his ability to represent his national team.

Although it’s too early to determine the extent of Martinez’s injury, the fact that he is still scheduled to join the Argentina squad suggests that Manchester United’s medical staff might not consider it a grave concern.

Typically, if an injury were deemed serious, immediate treatment and a decision to skip international duty would likely follow.

Martinez and his partner Victor Lindelof, who was also substituted during the Arsenal match, left fans speculating about their conditions.

United’s manager, Erik ten Hag after the match said “Victor was ill, so he had to come off. Licha had a problem on his foot but I am not sure if it’s an injury. We have to wait, to see, to make the diagnosis.”

Source: Daily Express.co.uk

