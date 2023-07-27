Erik ten Hag provides update on Kobbie Mainoo after ankle injury against Real Madrid.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has provided an update on the condition of young talent Kobbie Mainoo after the player suffered a freak ankle injury during a match against Real Madrid.

The 18-year-old has been making waves during the pre-season for the Red Devils and impressed in 2-0 win over Arsenal in New Jersey.

Given his remarkable performances, Mainoo was given the opportunity to start alongside Casemiro in the match against Madrid.

However, disaster struck when he sustained the injury just two minutes into the game due to a clinical foul on Rodrygo by Casemiro, resulting in Mainoo landing awkwardly on his ankle. The medical staff of Manchester United promptly assisted him off the field.

Speaking after the match, Erik ten Hag expressed his concern for Mainoo and provided an update on his condition. The Dutchman stated that they are yet to assess the full extent of the injury, but they plan to do so soon. He remained optimistic that the injury would not be severe, as he had high hopes for Mainoo’s performance on the field.

Ten Hag stated, “I understand the question. But you can never tell straight after a game. We have to wait for what it is. So, hopefully, it’s not too bad, and then chances will come. I wanted to see what levels he could play.”

The manager further expressed his satisfaction with Mainoo’s performance against Arsenal and had been eager to see if the young talent could repeat such a display. However, any conclusions about his future playing time will be made after a proper diagnosis of his injury.

“Against Arsenal, we were pleased with his performance. I wanted to see if he could repeat that, some days after, from then, we would have conclusions. First, we have to wait for the diagnosis, and from there on, we will set conclusions,” said Ten Hag.

