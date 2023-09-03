Erik Ten Hag opens up on the VAR Decisions that went against Man United in 3-1 defeat to Arsenal.

Manchester United’s 3-1 defeat at the hands of Arsenal on Sunday left manager Erik ten Hag dissatisfied, as he lamented what he considered to be a series of questionable decisions by match officials.

The match started promisingly for United, with Marcus Rashford netting a goal in the first half.

However, their lead was short-lived, as Arsenal swiftly responded with a goal from Martin Odegaard just 25 seconds later. From that point onward, Arsenal appeared to be in the ascendancy.

One of the pivotal moments in the game arrived when Kai Havertz appeared to be fouled in the box, leading Arsenal to believe they had earned a penalty.

However, after a VAR review, the decision was surprisingly overturned, leaving both teams and the fans perplexed.

Manchester United’s fortunes appeared to change dramatically in their favor late in the game when Alejandro Garnacho scored what could have been the winner.

However, the joy was short-lived as another VAR review ruled the goal out for offside, much to the dismay of United supporters.

The final blow came when Declan Rice capitalised on a corner kick to score in the closing minutes, followed swiftly by Gabriel Jesus adding a third goal for Arsenal on the counter-attack.

Erik ten Hag, during his post-match press conference, expressed his discontent with the officials’ decisions.

He stated, “Yeah. You’re already telling and have seen the same, it was similar. The performance was right, but the result was not on our side. Many decisions were against us.”

Ten Hag proceeded to outline the specific instances that left him frustrated, saying, “Let’s start with the penalty given but rejected, not get booked for it, then foul on Hojlund in the penalty area, not even by the VAR, and then disallowed goal from Garnacho; I think wrong angle, and I think it’s onside.

The final goal—how can they allow that goal? It’s a clear foul on Jonny Evans from the shot by Rice; it’s a lot.”

