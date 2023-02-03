Erik Ten Hag offers Update on the Availability of Marcel Sabitzer for Man United’s game vs Palace.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Prior to Manchester United’s match against Crystal Palace, Erik ten Hag had his pre-game news conference.

After the 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park last month, the two teams are squaring off for the second time in a short period of time.

A better outcome is expected tomorrow at the Threatre of Dreams after Michael Olise’s free kick in stoppage time last year deprived the 20-time English Champions all three points.

Since that game, United has signed Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich to cover for Christian Eriksen’s injured absence, which is expected to rule him out until April at least.

When asked if the Austrian international will be in the matchday squad, the 53-year-old said: “Yes.”

A question was thrown at Ten Hag about how the former RB Leipzig player is looking in training, the Ex-Ajax manager said he is ready to feature, adding: “(He is looking) very good. He [Sabitzer] has only had one traning, but you can see he’s a very fit player.

Coming from Bayern Munich, I did not expect anything different in Germany because their players are good. He’s ready to play.

He responded, “He’s a pretty clever player and we offered him some instruction,” when asked again if Sabitzer might start. He is capable of doing (start the game) and understands what to do.

