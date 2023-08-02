Erik ten Hag names two things Harry Maguire must do to return to the Man United first-team

Erik ten Hag has named the things Harry Maguire must do to return to the Manchester United first team. Maguire joined the Red Devils back in 2019 for a fee of around £80 million. It was a world record fee for a defender that saw the 30-year-old move to Old Trafford. He started off in fine fashion and became the mainstay of the team. However, things have changed of late and he has fallen down the pecking order. The last two seasons have not gone according to plan for Maguire. Because of his inconsistent performances in the heart of the defence, the England international is no longer a preferred choice under Erik ten Hag.

Maguire started only eight league games last season and spent 15 on the bench after Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane forged a strong central defensive partnership. When they were absent, Victor Lindelof and even Luke Shaw were favoured by Ten Hag ahead of Maguire, which is hardly a good omen.

However, Ten Hag insisted that Maguire could make a sensational return to the first team provided he “proves himself” and “fights for his place”. The Dutchman said: “I will not say that Harry isn’t part of this group. He has to fight for his position. “He is a very good centre-back, and I believe in the potential of Harry Maguire. “It’s just that he has to prove himself and fight his way into the team. It’s up to him, and I think he can do it. “See his competition, It’s tough when you’re competing with Rapha Varane and Victor Lindelof. It’s huge competition. That has nothing to do with the belief. “I have often chosen a player ahead of Harry, that’s true. But that says nothing about me not believing in him. He has to show he is better for the team than Rapha or Victor. I think that’s a normal situation in top football.”

SOURCE: Sport Bible

