Erik Ten Hag names the Man United Star who spend the most time at the Training Ground

In light of Anthony Martial’s continued injury struggles, Erik ten Hag has expressed sympathy for him.

There is no clear return date for the Ex-Monaco winger, who will miss Manchester United’s game against Leeds tonight.

He had made a short comeback for United’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg last week, netting in a 2-0 victory.

But now that he’s back in the sidelines, Ten Hag is saying that he has a new issue—this time a “hip problem.”

Ten Hag admitted the difficulty of the situation but expressed his appreciation for the impact Martial makes to the squad when he is present.

Martial, who is now the third-highest scorer for the team with six goals, has also contributed with two assists this campaign.

The coach claimed that the team is making every attempt to bring Martial back in the lineup and that the attacker himself has also been putting effort.

Speaking ManUtd.com the 53-year-old explained: “He (Martial) has a tremendous impact every time he is fit & even when he’s at 80, 85, 90 per cent. So, we do everything & Anthony Martial is doing everything.

“Anthony I think is the player who spends the most hours at the club’s traning ground this campaign, to return, to recover, to get back.

“It is quite unfortunate for him and for us. He is unhappy and not always accessible as we would want.

