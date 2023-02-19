Erik Ten Hag finally reveals what he told the fans after the 3-0 win against Leicester City

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Few moments ago, Manchester United locked horns with Leicester City at Old Trafford in the English Premier League and it was a great afternoon for the reds as they won the game 3-0.

Goals from Marcus Rashford and Jadon was all the red devil’s needed to cling all three points. After the game, Erik Ten Hag had a little chat with the fans and he has finally opened up about the conversation he had with the them.

During the post match conference, Erik Ten Hag stated that after the full time whistle was blown, he told the fans to make sure that they are present at Old Trafford on Thursday so that they can beat Barcelona together.

“In his Words”

“I told them to come on Thursday, It’s a big game, make sure you are there and we beat Barcelona together”, The Dutch tactician said and it stirred massive reactions from the general public.

