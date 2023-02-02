Erik ten Hag explains why Man Utd signed Marcel Sabitzer over four other midfielders

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Erik ten Hag, the manager of Manchester United, stated that he tracked Marcel Sabitzer’s career for a very long time, which is why the team decided to take him on a loan after having four other players available for the club to sign.

After limping off during Saturday’s 3-1 victory against Reading, Christian Eriksen suffered an ankle injury that is expected to sideline him for three weeks, prompting the 20-time English Champions to bolster their midfield.

After a last-minute rush on transfer deadline day, Sabitzer was acquired from Bayern Munich on loan.

Before deciding to go with a move for Sabitzer, United turned down options to sign a number of other players. Saul Niguez and Yannick Carrasco from Atletico Madrid, as well as Houssem Aouar and free agent Isco, were reportedly offered to the team

But the United Chiefs didn’t find any of these solutions to be suitable, as they preferred a temporary signing until the end of the campaign.

After United defeated Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night to clinch a spot in the EFL Cup final, Ten Hag said:

“I’ve known the player for a very long time from [RB] Salzburg. He performed fantastically, I so I expect that he’ll do the same here.

I believe he has a fantastic attitude, he is the proper age, and I am confident that this chance will inspire him significantly and help him perform well for us.

The Ex-Ajax gaffer continued: “We are pleased with that move because we need it after Donny van de Beek was ruled out for the majority of the season, now Christian for a lengthy perid & we’ll also be without Scott McTominay for not too long.

Charlesayor (

)