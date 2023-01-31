Erik ten Hag delivers latest Jadon Sancho & Anthony Martial fitness updates

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that both Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial will return to the squad for Wednesday night’s game against Nottingham Forest.

With the chance to bring back certain players, United holds a 3-0 aggregate lead after the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final as they pursue their first trophy in six years.

Prior to the pre-game news conference, Ten Hag told the club media that United still has “some challenges” with its pregame conditioning. Sancho and Martial, meanwhile, are not present.

The United manager said, “I believe Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho will be back in the game team, but Scott McTominay will still be out.”

“I believe he will be absent for the upcoming game [against Crystal Palace]. We must wait to see how that procedure plays out. Besides that, I believe everyone is healthy.

Since being replaced 52 minutes into United’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea on October 22, Sancho hasn’t appeared for the team. He was initially diagnosed as being ill just before the World Cup break, but he later missed the team’s training camp in Spain in December.

At the time, Ten Hag explained that the £73 million acquisition was “not fit enough” to be included, implying that Sancho had also been having mental difficulties. Two weeks ago, he returned to exercise with the first squad after being put on an individual fitness regimen.

Sancho missed out on the first leg against Forest last week because he was still getting fit.

Martial is also prepared to play again and might make his first debut following an injury. Ten Hag has been a major admirer of the Frenchman this season, but a variety of physical difficulties have kept him to only 13 appearances across all competitions and completely out of action since leaving the field at halftime of the successful Manchester derby two and a half weeks ago.

As additional front-line insurance when Cristiano Ronaldo left, United bought Wout Weghorst, a big Dutchman who has already made an impression in his early matches for the team while Martial has been sidelined.

“He is blending in really well. He is doing like I would have anticipated. At the news conference on Tuesday, Ten Hag predicted that his compatriot’s success would increase as he played.

