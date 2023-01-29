Erik Ten Hag confirms ankle injury to Eriksen after he was badly tackled by former Liverpool striker Carroll

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Christian Eriksen was recorded on video leaving Old Trafford on crutches while ten Hag has confirmed an ankle injury to the Danish midfielder.

Christian Eriksen could be out for sometime after sustaining what ten Hag has referred to as an ankle injury.

Ten Hag has suggested that the extent of the injury is yet to be unknown and the club will need 24 hours to make assessments and determine.

Ten Hag on Eriksen’s injury “It’s always difficult to say in this moment so short after the game has finished. But it’s an ankle [problem]. We have to see what is the diagnosis, so it costs us a minimum of 24 hours before we know that and then I can say more”

Snapshot from video of Eriksen leaving Old Trafford on crutches.

Eriksen’s injury was caused by a dangerous Challenge from former Liverpool striker, Andy Carroll.

Carroll went with both feet instantly after losing out on the ball and locked Eriksen’s legs with his before taking the Danish International down with force, causing brutal pain and then the injury.

