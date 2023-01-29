Erik ten Hag confirms ankle injury blow to Key midfielder after Reading win

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Christian Eriksen sustained an ankle injury during Manchester United’s 3-1 win over Championship outfit, Reading in the English FA Cup, according to Erik ten Hag

The inclusion of the creative playmaker in yesterday’s starting XI came as no surprise because he has played a significant role in midfield this campaign.

The 30-year-old, however, was forced to be replaced before the hour mark after suffering an ankle injury as a result of a bad tackle from Andy Carroll.

At the moment, it appeared to be a minor injury, but the veteran midfielder was later pictured exiting threatre of Dreams on crutches, suggesting that the injury may be more severe.

In his post-game news conference, Ten Hag confirmed the midfielder’s injury setback and stated that it would need another 24 hours to discover a recovery timeline.

“It’s never easy to tell at this time, But the issue is with the ankle. It takes us a minimum of 24 hours to find out the diagnosis before we can say anything further.

