Erik ten Hag asks the Man Utd board for more signings

Erik ten Hag has acknowledged that he would like to see Manchester United add a few more players during the summer transfer season.

Before their opening Premier League match of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Red Devils spent heavily to recruit Andre Onana, Mason Mount, and Rasmus Hojlund, making them one of the busier Premier League teams this summer.

A number of players have left the team, including Anthony Elanga, David de Gea, and Fred. Harry Maguire may soon follow suit after the club reportedly accepted a £30 million deal from West Ham United for the defender.

Prior to the encounter against Wolves on Monday night, Ten Hag acknowledged his desire to add more players at his pre-match press conference.

Ten Hag may get his wish now that Maguire is expected to go, as 90 Minutes has revealed that Manchester United will want to add some center-back insurance through the transfer market. There have been rumors about Jean Clair-Todibo, Perr Schuurs, Jarrad Branthwaite, and Edmond Tapsoba. The club is reportedly in contact with Bayern Munich about Benjamin Pavard.

