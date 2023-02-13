EPL Worst Team Of The Week: Two Players From Potter’s Chelsea Make The Tottenham Dominated Team

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

After another exciting weekend football from the best league in the world, the English Premier League, let us take a look at the worst XI team of players from all the matches played.

In a weekend where we saw Graham Potter’s expensive squad fail to get a win at West Ham and Tottenham getting a proper beating at the King Power stadium, there was certainly a lot of poor performances.

Worst XI Team Of The Week

GOALKEEPER

Fraser Forster (Tottenham)

With Hugo Lloris out injured, Forster got a rare opportunity to start for Spurs in goal. Unfortunately for him, it ended in a disappointing loss as he conceded 4 goals.

DEFENDERS

Eric Dier (Tottenham)

Despite taking an early lead, Dier couldn’t help protect Spurs’ backline as Leicester out foxed them to secure an incredible 4-1 win.

Marc Cucurella (Chelsea)

The Spanish left back was absolutely shocking for the blues this weekend. He couldn’t make a simple pass to his winger and always chose to pass the ball backwards throughout the match.

Jan Bednarek (Southampton)

Playing with a one-man advantage, the Southampton defender scored an own goal that inspired Wolves to come from behind and win all three points at the Saint Mary’s Stadium.

Pedro Porro (Tottenham)

This was a totally forgettable debut match for Pedro who was on the receiving end of proper beating from Leicester City.

MIDFIELDERS

Jack Harrison (Leeds United)

The Leeds midfielder lost 12 duels in the match. This was the most of any player on the pitch in the 2-0 loss to Manchester United.

Mario Lemina (Wolves)

Less than 30 minutes into the match, the midfielder picked up his second yellow of the match to receive his marching orders.

Jacob Rasmey (Aston Villa)

A poor performance from the English youngster who committed a foul leading to a penalty for Manchester City.

FORWARDS

Kai Havertz (Chelsea)

﻿The German is the second Chelsea player to make this list. Despite the cry from fans to have him dropped to the bench, Potter still started Havertz and he was terrible once again. Ran offside all almost all the time and lost the mots duels in the match.

Heung Min Son (Tottenham)

The South Korean has been a complete shadow of himself this season and against Leicester, he was nowhere to be found once again.

Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest)

Chris didn’t have much to do in the Forest attack and that was due to lack of service from his midfielders.

For the worst manager of the week, despite the fact that there are more deserving candidates, I would pick Graham Potter. This is because, no manager has had the kind of transfer window his club has just had. He got a lot of quality players in and still cannot coach the team to a win despite the impressive performance of Enzo Fernandez and Joao Felix. For me he is the worst manager of the week even though we saw Southampton manager get sacked after his team lost to a 10-man Wolves.

