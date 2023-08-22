EPL Worst Team Of The Week: Three Man Utd And Three Chelsea Players Make The List.

Goalkeeper: Robert Sanchez (Chelsea).

Despite his experience, the Spanish international had a challenging outing for Chelsea this week. In the recent match, the 25-year-old conceded three goals to West Ham United, struggling to execute crucial saves that could have turned the game in favor of the Blues.

Centre-Backs: Axel Disasi (Chelsea) and Lisandro Martinez (Man Utd).

Axel Disasi’s defensive performance was underwhelming during Chelsea’s match, as he grappled against the relentless pressure from West Ham United’s attackers. On the other hand, Lisandro Martinez faced a setback for Manchester United when he inadvertently scored an own goal against Tottenham. His presence on the field couldn’t significantly bolster the team’s defensive efforts.

Full-Backs: Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal) and Ashley Young (Everton).

Takehiro Tomiyasu’s game took an unfortunate turn as he received a red card during Arsenal’s clash with Crystal Palace. Throughout the match, the Japanese international struggled to make a meaningful impact both offensively and defensively, contributing minimally to the team’s overall performance. Similarly, Ashley Young’s defensive vulnerabilities were exposed during Everton’s game against Aston Villa, leading to a few costly mistakes that played to the advantage of Villa’s attack.

Midfielders: Moises Caicedo (Chelsea), Alex Iwobi (Everton), and Mason Mount (Man Utd).

Moises Caicedo’s debut for Chelsea in the competition was far from ideal, as he entered the field as a substitute only to concede a penalty against West Ham United. In another fixture, Mason Mount’s struggles continued for Manchester United, as he failed to make a substantial impact on the team’s attacking dynamics against Tottenham. Alex Iwobi, having had a poor performance for Everton, was substituted off early in the game against Aston Villa.

Forwards: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raul Jimenez (Fulham), and Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United).

Marcus Rashford’s performance for Manchester United was marred by missed goalscoring opportunities against Tottenham, reflecting his overall lackluster display during the match. Raul Jimenez faced difficulties on the attack for Fulham against Brentford, contributing minimally to the team’s efforts due to shaky gameplay. Miguel Almirón struggled to pose a significant threat on Newcastle United’s attack against Man City, as the opposition’s defensive line effectively contained his movements.

