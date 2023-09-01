EPL: Why The Gunners Will Not Win Their Third Home Game Of The Season

The Gunners will host Erik ten Hag’s struggling Manchester United at the Emirates stadium this weekend after a frustrating result against Fulham last week.

Both Arsenal and Manchester United has been heavily vulnerable this season. Both teams has shipped in a total of 7 goals in three Premier League games with just one point separating both teams in the EPL log.

Mikel Arteta’s men has unconvincing sealed six points against Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace but unintentional settled for a draw against Marci Silva’s men.

However, the Gunners are still clear favourites to emerge victorious at North London against Erik ten Hag’s Man United but there is a raising possibility that the Red Devils could cause a major upset irrespective of their injury woes.

Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane, Mason Mount and Rasmus Højlund won’t feature for the Red Devils, giving the Gunners a huge upper hand heading into the Premier League dugout on Sunday and there will of course, be, an interesting positional battles to look forward to, like the midfield battle Casemiro and Declan Rice.

Now, with all that in mind and no further delays, let’s quickly take a look at the main central message of this article.

Below is exactly why the Gunners will not win their third home game of the season.

Manchester United has lost three of their last four visit at the Emirates and have only tasted victory once. However, that is a record that Erik ten Hag will be desperately willingly to rewrite this weekend.

Arsenal defence remains a huge area of concern for Mikel Arteta, given the unavailability of Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jurrien Timber.

Ben White has been paired alongside William Saliba at centre-back trice this season but Thomas Partey has struggled to adapt at his new role, at right-back.

The Ghanaian will be up against Marcus Rashford on Sunday and despite his recent struggles, the Englishman remains one of the most lethal wingers in Europe.

Marcus Rashford will no doubt cause all sort of problems for Thomas Partey. By exploiting the Ghanaian weaknesses and in return causing a major havoc at the Emirates stadium.

Which is exactly why the Gunners will lose their fourth league game of the season.

