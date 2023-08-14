EPL: Why Ten Hag Should Consider Using Mason Mount As A False 9 Against Wolves

As Manchester United gears up to face Wolves in the EPL tomorrow, coach Ten Hag should consider the intriguing option of deploying Mason Mount as a false 9. Mount, known for his versatility and tactical intelligence, could offer a fresh approach to break down the opposition.

Mount’s qualities align with the false 9 role, as he possesses a keen footballing brain, quick decision-making, and the ability to drop deep and link up play. This could create confusion in the Wolves’ defensive structure, pulling their center-backs out of position and creating space for onrushing attackers.

Moreover, Mount’s work rate, ball control, and dribbling skills would allow him to exploit gaps in Wolves’ midfield and defense, potentially drawing defenders out to open up channels for his teammates. His adaptability to pressing could also help in regaining possession higher up the pitch.

By surprising Wolves with Mount’s role as a false 9, Man United could gain a tactical advantage and offer a dynamic attacking dimension. It’s a strategic gamble that, if executed well, could lead to a positive outcome for the Red Devils in the upcoming encounter.

