EPL: Why Salah is struggling this season – Liverpool coach, Klopp

The disturbance in the Reds’ frontline, according to Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp, is part of the reason why Mohamed Salah has struggled offensively this year.

Salah has failed to score in five of his past six games for Liverpool in all competitions, and he has just seven Premier League goals this season, down from 15 a year ago.

Due to injuries to Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota, who have both been out since last October, Liverpool’s offensive threat was diminished.

Due to a calf issue, Roberto Firmino hasn’t played since before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Due to a hamstring injury, Darwin Nunez recently missed two games. In his place, Cody Gakpo, a January signing, played through the middle.

When asked if Salah had been harmed by the many changes in Liverpool’s attacking line, Klopp responded, “Of course,” before of his team’s FA Cup match against Brighton on Sunday. The front three were well-drilled machines. Everything about what we were doing was very apparent. It hasn’t been of any use. Everyone experiences that.

That’s not cool. We cannot simply assume that we will perform at our peak, win 5-0, and move on to the next game. Nobody wants to hear that we must work hard, but we must anyway. After that, we will have more choices and be able to vary things up in two to three weeks.

