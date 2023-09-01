EPL: Why Man United could lose back to back away games for the first time since 2017

Manchester United has never lost back-to-back away game in the league since 2017. The last time such event occured was during Chelsea’s 2016/17 title winning season under the management of Jose Mourinho.

The Red Devils lost 2-0 at North London against the Gunners before suffering another embarrassing Premier League defeat at Tottenham Hotspur the following weekend.

Ever since, Ole Gunner Solskjaer, Ralf Rangnick and current United boss, Erik ten Hag, has been able to avoid such record.

However, there is a raising possibility that the Red Devils could suffer consecutive Premier League away games this season. Erik ten Hag’s men has lost their first away game of the season at Tottenham Hotspur already and it is only a matter of days before they journey to North London again to take on Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s men are clear favourites heading into the Premier League dugout on Sunday considering the fact that Manchester United are going to be without four of their key players.

Now, with all that in mind and no further delays, let’s quickly take a look at the main central message of this article.

Below is exactly why Manchester United could lose back-to-back away game for the first time since 2017.

The Red Devils has six points in the Premier League standings, one point behind Arsenal.

Deadline day signing, Serge Reguilion, from Tottenham Hotspur could start at left-back but the Spainard is awful at defending and it happens to be that the former Sevilla defender will be up against Arsenal’s star man, Bukayo Saka. The England international won the PFA Young Player Of The Season award ahead of Erling Haaland.

Saka will exploit Reguilion’s weaknesses and render havoc to Erik ten Hag’s back four. The attacking combination of Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah won’t make matters easier for Manchester United either.

Which is exactly why the Red Devils will lose consecutive away games in the Premier League for the first time since 2017.

Kelvin727 (

)