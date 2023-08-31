EPL: Why Højlund Will Win The 2023/24 Golden Boot Ahead Of Erling Haaland

Erik ten Hag classified Harry Kane as his No.1 transfer target heading into the summer transfer window but placed Napoli’s Victor Osimhen as an alternative.

However, funding a transfer for either one of both players proved too costly for the Red Devils this summer and as a result of that, Dane international, Rasmus Højlund, was targeted.

Eyebrows were raised when Manchester United signed 20-year-old Rasmus Højlund for £72m from Atalanta but the media has already drawn comparison between him and Man City’s Erling Haaland.

Based on statistics, Erling Haaland is the better goalscorer despite the fact that both strikers are Scandinan.

Truth be told, both Manchester strikers are similar, they are both blond, strong, fast and tall but Erik ten Hag describe Rasmus Højlund as a “raw material” yet to be processed.

Which brings us to the main central message of this article. Below is exactly why Man United’s Rasmus Højlund will win the 2023/24 Premier League Golden Boot ahead of Man City’s Erling Haaland.

Former Salzburg and Dortmund hitman, Erling Haaland, has already scored trice this season and is currently leading the race for the 2023/24 EPL Golden Boot. Whereas, Rasmus Højlund is yet to make his Premier League debut for Manchester United.

The 20-year-old is sideline with a back problem but there is a growing possibility that the Dane international could feature in Erik ten Hag’s matchday squad to take on Arsenal at the Emirates this weekend.

Haaland scored 36 goals in 37 Premier League matches for Manchester City last season but he had Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan to thank for that.

Currently, Ilkay Gundogan has left for Barcelona and Kevin De Bruyne has been ruled out until November, limiting Erling Haaland’s chance of scoring on a more frequent basis for Man City.

Rasmus Højlund on the hand, is yet to get into Erik ten Hag’s team but the Dane international will be frequently served by both long and short range crosses from Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Mason Mount and Marcus Rashford. Giving the 20-year-old a higher upper hand ahead of Erling Haaland in scoring goals this season.

Which is exactly why the former Atlanta hitman will win the Premier League Golden Boot ahead of Man City’s Norwegian, Erling Haaland.

