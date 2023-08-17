EPL: Why Chelsea Will Not Secure A Top Four Finish This Season

At Stamford Bridge, Liverpool and Chelsea played out a chaotic draw on Sunday with Moises Caceido watching from the stands.

However, the Ecuadorian has signed for Chelsea and he is is expected to slot straight into Pochettino’s Chelsea starting XI alongside Romeo La and Enzo Fernandez but can Nicolas Jackson fire the Blues into the Champions League?

Luis Diaz had given Liverpool the lead inside the opening 25 minutes but it was Axel Disasi that equalised for Chelsea as both European sides settled for a draw.

All round, Nicolas Jackson was a constant menace for both Virgil Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate but the Senegal international stumbled in sight of goal as he squandered the only goalscoring opportunity that came his way.

Now, with all that in mind and no further delays, let’s quickly take a look at the main central message of this article.

Below is exactly why the Blues will not secure a top four finish this season.

With Christopher Nkunku injured, Chelsea could really do with a striker of Vlahovic’s quality and aerial awareness inside the box.

However, Todd Boehly and Co. has decided to pursue an inverted winger in Crystal Palace’s Micheal Olise ahead of an ideal centre forward to replace Christopher Nkunku.

Last season, Chelsea scored their fewest goals of a single European campaign. Pierre Emerick Aubameyang was occupying the No.9 shirt at the time but Kai Havertz was often deployed as a target man by Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard.

Nicolas Jackson scored 15 goals as a substitute for Villarreal last season, which appears very promising for a young striker but the Senegalese clearly has to work on his finishing.

During pre-season, Jackson scored twice and register four assists in 3 games but his Premier League debut against Liverpool wasn’t quite convincing.

In the absence of a real ideal centre forward, Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea are mostly likely to miss out on a top four finish this season.

Kelvin727 (

)