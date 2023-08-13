EPL: Why Chelsea May Lose To Liverpool Today

The Blues will welcome Klopp’s Liverpool at the Stamford Bridge stadium for their opening English Premier League fixture of the 2023/24 season. Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea who were unbeaten in their pre-season tour in the USA, would face a tough English Premier League side later today. Both teams have failed to succumb to defeat to each in their last four competitive matches, having the last two games ending in a goalless draw.

Well, it would be an interesting game to watch as Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea would want to impress the home crowd and as well record a win against Liverpool. Here are the reasons why Chelsea may succumb to defeat when they play against Liverpool in their opening game of the English Premier League today.

✓ currently disorganized about their first choice of goalkeeper;

With yesterday’s information of Kepa Arrizabalaga moving to Real Madrid on a season-long loan deal, Chelsea who have had the Spaniard as their first-choice goalkeeper all these while would be forced to test run other goalkeepers in a tough game that needed an experienced keeper who has face Liverpool before. The absence of Kepa Arrizabalaga might result in Chelsea being handed their first league defeat.

✓ inexperienced squad depth, playing together for the first time in a competitive game;

These Chelsea players would be playing with each other for the first time in a competitive league game against a tough side, Liverpool that just made a few changes to their squad depth. Chelsea might have a good number of young stars but they are currently not experienced to play against a tough side like Liverpool. It will be their first league game together and might end in defeat.

