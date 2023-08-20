EPL: Why Chelsea Could Lose Their First Away Game Of The Season

The Blues will travel to the London stadium to take on David Moyes West Ham United this Sunday.

Chelsea are without a win in their last three visit to the London stadium but Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping to change that record. Both Moises Caceido and Romeo La could make their Premier League league debut for Chelsea against West Ham United.

The duo has been at the centre of transfer talks throughout the summer with Liverpool reaching an agreement to sign Moises Caceido from Brighton Hove Albion but the 21-year-old chose to join Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea over Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

The Ecuadorian was even spotted in attendance of the Premier League opening dugout between Chelsea and Liverpool at West London last weekend.

Mauricio Pochettino is going to be without £62m summer signing, Christopher Nkunku and Chelsea captain, Reece James, for the away trip at West Ham. The duo picked up respective hamstring injuries and could be at out for at least four weeks.

Which brings us to the main central message of this article, below is a exactly why Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea could lost their first away game of the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Misfiring attackers

Both Mykhalio Mudryk and Nicolas Jackson squandered huge goalscoring chances at Stamford Bridge against Liverpool last weekend.

Mykhalio Mudryk started on the bench for Chelsea against Jurgen Klopp’s Reds but was called upon in the second-half to make a difference but the Ukraine international was wasteful in sight of goal.

Raheem Sterling is another Chelsea attacker that has been struggling for goals of late. The Englishman was a nightmare to watch at West London last term but his goalscoring struggles continued against Liverpool.

With Christopher Nkunku injured, Nicolas Jackson was entrusted with the burden of leading Chelsea’s attacking line but the Senegalese was not at his very best against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Chelsea’s misfiring forwards could be the major reason why the Blues could lose their first away game of the season.

