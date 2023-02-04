EPL: Why Casemiro Should Be Banned For More That Three Games After His Violent Act In Today’s Game

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United picked up their first Premier League win since January 14 with a tense 2-1 victory at home to Crystal Palace. Star midfielder Casemiro will miss the next three matches through suspension after picking up a silly red card in the second half, though the Red Devils were just about able to hold on to claim the three points on Saturday.

United took the lead early in the first half a Bruno Fernandes penalty. They dominated proceedings and doubled their lead in the second half courtesy of Marcus Rashford. Things went downhill shortly after that, as Casemiro was sent off for holding Will Hughes on the neck. The visitors got one back after a corner routine. United fans feared the worst, but the team showed fight and kept Palace at bay.

Casemiro was shown a straight red card for violent conduct after putting his hands around Will Hughes’ neck. The 30-year-old Brazilian international will now serve a three-game ban meaning he will be suspended for both Wednesday night’s clash against Leeds at Old Trafford and also the return fixture just four days later at Elland Road. However, I guess Casemiro should be banned for more than three games because that’s the only way to prevent such scenario in the future. If the punishment for grabbing a player’s neck is just a three-match ban, players wouldn’t mind doing that every matchweek.

