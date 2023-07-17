EPL: Why Arsenal will not secure a top four finish next season

With over £200m spent on player arrivals this summer, Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta, cannot afford to miss out on the Premier League title next season.

The Gunners were the surprise package of the previous campaign, winning their opening five games before falling to defeat at Old Trafford on matchday six.

On April 1, Arsenal moved eight points clear of Manchester City at the Premier League submit but followed that result with successive draws against Southampton, Liverpool and West Ham United. Before suffering a 4-1 hammering at the Etihad against Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta’s men were really this close to dethroning Manchester City from walking away with another Premier League crown but choked when it really mattered.

Arteta explained his bitterness on how difficult it is to live with the reality of Arsenal bottling the Premier League title last season, with lack of squad depth and injury playing a huge part in Arsenal’s title downfall.

Arsenal have come a long way in a short space of time and Mikel Arteta deserves all the credit he can get but another trophy less campaign won’t be acceptable at the Emirates next term, especially how huge the club has invested in the current summer transfer window.

Now, with all that in mind and no further delays, let’s take a look at why the Gunners will not secure a Premier League top four finish next term.

Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur has invested significantly in the current transfer window and so as Arsenal, don’t get me wrong.

However, the Gunners has decided to invest heavily in area that was functioning perfectly last term and appear not committed at addressing the main pressing issue at hand.

Which remains, signing a significant cover up for England international, Bukayo Saka.

The Englishman played in every minute action of the Premier League campaign last season, with Mikel Arteta not entrusting Reiss Nelson with the role of being Saka’s deputy.

Leandro Trossard, who was signed for a £20m fee from Brighton Hove Albion prefers to operate from the left or down through the middle.

Martin Odegaard pulls the string from midfield but Saka remains Arsenal poster boy, who Mikel Arteta has built his team around and cannot afford to have him injured while next season begins.

Arsenal’s lack of commitment to sign a quality cover up for Bukayo Saka could cost them dearly in the top four battle next season.

