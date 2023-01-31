EPL Transfers That Could Happen After Being Linked To A New Team

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Clubs are scrambling to do their final piece of transfer business before the 2023 winter transfer window ends with less than 24 hours left until it is officially closed.

The record for the most money spent on winter signings in the Premier League has already been broken, making this winter transfer window very different from previous ones. With over £500 million already spent, Premier League clubs’ spending during this transfer window has surpassed their combined expenditure of £430 million during the January transfer window of 2018, and it may even rise significantly higher with the completion of some significant deadline day transfers.

In this article, we will be writing on the big Premier League transfer deals that could be completed before the deadline.

1. Enzo Fernandez To Chelsea

Chelsea and Benfica have resumed talks after an earlier attempt to reach an agreement fell through with Enzo Fernandez earlier in the transfer window. Chelsea is now using every means possible to complete the deal before the deadline on Tuesday night.

Enzo Fernandez’s acquisition is anticipated to be the biggest of the January transfer window and to surpass the previous record for the most expensive signing in Premier League history.

In the Premier League, the probable transfer of Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea is estimated to cost above £100 million, which would be a new record. As of now, Jack Grealish is the most expensive player, having completed a transfer from Aston Villa to Manchester City.

2. Moises Caicedo To Arsenal

Arsenal and Chelsea have both had bid rejected by Brighton for Moises Caicedo within the last one week, but Chelsea seems to have shifted their focus on signing Enzo Fernandez, while Arsenal are still showing interest in getting the midfielder before the deadline.

Arsenal have made an Improved offer to Brighton for the midfielder, and the player himself has expressed his desires to leave the club before the deadline. There is still great possibility for Moises Caicedo to join Arsenal on the deadline day.

3. Conor Gallarger To Everton Or Newcastle

Everton has reportedly made a concrete offer to sign Gallarger from Chelsea believed to be worth £40 million and additional £5 million in add-ons, after Anthony Gordon left the club for Newcastle.

Newcastle are reported to be also interested in signing the Chelsea young midfielder. Chelsea might consider selling if they complete the signing of Enzo Fernandez.

4. Pedro Porro To Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur are very keen to bring Sporting Lisbon full back Pedro Porro to Tottenham before the transfer deadline closes, there were rumours about the collapse of the deal due to the structure of payment, but recent reports states that Tottenham are fully back in talks with Sporting Lisbon, and could get the transfer of Pedro Porro done on time before the window closes.

The deal to sign Pedro Porro is expected to cost Tottenham up to €44 million.

5. Jorginho To Arsenal

Jorginho’s likely transfer from Chelsea to Arsenal could be one of the surprise deal of the January transfer window. Arsenal are looking for alternatives for Moises Caicedo, which Mikel Arteta have identified Jorginho as a good alternative, if they fail to convince Brighton to sign Caicedo.

Jorginho have six months left on his Chelsea contract, and Chelsea could be open to letting him join Arsenal for a fee this January, instead of losing him on a free transfer in the summer.

Which of these deals would you wish to see happen before the end of the deadline?

