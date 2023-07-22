EPL Transfer Update: All Players Signed By Last Season EPL Top Six So Far According to the EPL

The official account of the English Premier League on Instagram gave an update on the transfer deals completed by the top six teams in the English Premier League table at the end of last season in the area of player purchase.

So far, last season’s champions, Manchester City have been cautious in the transfer window and have therefore only signed one player. Mateo Kovacic has joined the treble winners from Chelsea in a deal worth €30 million when add-ons are factored in.

Arsenal finished second in the English Premier League last season and the Gunners have kickstarted the transfer window aggressively. So far, they are the highest-spending team in Europe in the current transfer window and have signed three players. Kai Havertz has joined from Chelsea, Jurrien Timber from Ajax and Declan Rice from West Ham United.

Manchester United finished third in the English Premier League last season and despite the limits to their transfer budget due to financial fair play rules, the Red Devils have been able to complete deals for Mason Mount and Andre Onana. Both players joined from Chelsea and Inter Milan respectively.

Newcastle United has signed Yankuba Minteh and Sandro Tonali so far in the current transfer window. Liverpool is in the process of rebuilding its midfield department and so far deals for Alexis McAllister and Dominik Szloboszlai have been completed.

Brighton and Hove Albion have been very busy so far in the transfer window. The Seagulls have signed James Milner, Mahmoud Dahoud, João Pedro, and Bart Verbruggen.

