SPORT

EPL Transfer Update: All Players Signed By Last Season EPL Top Six So Far According to the EPL

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 345 1 minute read

  The official account of the English Premier League on Instagram gave an update on the transfer deals completed by the top six teams in the English Premier League table at the end of last season in the area of player purchase.

  So far, last season’s champions, Manchester City have been cautious in the transfer window and have therefore only signed one player. Mateo Kovacic has joined the treble winners from Chelsea in a deal worth €30 million when add-ons are factored in. 

  Arsenal finished second in the English Premier League last season and the Gunners have kickstarted the transfer window aggressively. So far, they are the highest-spending team in Europe in the current transfer window and have signed three players. Kai Havertz has joined from Chelsea, Jurrien Timber from Ajax and Declan Rice from West Ham United. 

  Manchester United finished third in the English Premier League last season and despite the limits to their transfer budget due to financial fair play rules, the Red Devils have been able to complete deals for Mason Mount and Andre Onana. Both players joined from Chelsea and Inter Milan respectively.

  Newcastle United has signed Yankuba Minteh and Sandro Tonali so far in the current transfer window. Liverpool is in the process of rebuilding its midfield department and so far deals for Alexis McAllister and Dominik Szloboszlai have been completed.

  Brighton and Hove Albion have been very busy so far in the transfer window. The Seagulls have signed James Milner, Mahmoud Dahoud, João Pedro, and Bart Verbruggen. 

Johndominic01 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 345 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Transfer News: Done Deals, Spurs rival Arsenal for long-term target, Verbal Amrabat offer

6 mins ago

Fans react to Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian and her son facial expressions after Messi debut goal

28 mins ago

The Trophy King: Football’s Most Decorated Coach

41 mins ago

Kings Of The Beautiful Game: Football’s Most Decorated Players

49 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button