EPL: Top Scorers Ranking After Saturday’s Results: 3 Players Each Scored A Hat-Trick

Saturday’s Results

Sheffield Utd 2-2 Everton

Brentford 2-2 Bournemouth

Burnley 2-5 Tottenham

Chelsea 0-1 Nottingham Forest

Man City 5-1 Fulham

Brighton 3-1 Newcastle

According to Squawka, there have only been two occasions when three players have scored a Premier League hat-trick on the same day:

On September 23, 1995, Robbie Fowler, Alan Shearer, and Tony Yeboah achieved the feat, and now on September 2, 2023, Son Heung-min, Erling Haaland, and Evan Ferguson all scored a hat-trick.﻿

Haaland’s hat-trick helps City to a 5-1 win over Fulham as their perfect start to the season continues. But all three second-half goals came courtesy of Haaland, who slotted in two well-taken finishes on either side of a penalty, which Alvarez won after being bundled over by Diop.

Son scored a hat-trick as Tottenham thrashed Burnley at Turf Moor. Son rushed forward on the break and played a quick one-two with Solomon before chipping Trafford to equalize the game. Tottenham then went ahead in first-half stoppage time after a stunning goal from Romero. Madison added a third soon after the restart with a fantastic curling effort before Son scored twice more to complete his hat-trick.

Evan Ferguson, a teenager, scored a hat-trick against Newcastle to show off his extraordinary potential and set the stage for another memorable Premier League season for Brighton.

Top scorers rankings after this results

Erling Haaland leads with 6 goals after 4 games.

