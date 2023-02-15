EPL TOP 4 HOPES: Upcoming Games Likely To See Liverpool Suffer Defeats

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Liverpool kept their top-four hopes alive with a 2-0 victory over Everton on Monday, but this does not guarantee that they are back on track. In their previous four games, the Reds had lost three and drawn one. The most disappointing aspect of those three defeats was that they came against lower-ranked league teams such as Wolves, Brighton, and Brentford. With the win over Everton, it is far too easy to assume that they are back to their best. There is still work to be done if they want to compete for a top four spot. Looking at their next five games, it is hard to predict that they will maintain their winning ways.

Kindly, checkout their next five league games below;

As shown in the photo above, Klopp and his team will face two of the league’s top four teams, Newcastle and Manchester United, in their next five games.

These two teams are clearly more desperate than ever to stay in the top four, and with the season coming to an end, I doubt they would want to lose crucial points against a Liverpool side that has struggled this season. In terms of quality and performance, they are currently better than Liverpool. To get good results against these two teams, Liverpool will have to go above and beyond in training.

Meanwhile, the games against Wolves, Crystal Palace, and Bournemouth will be difficult, but given that Liverpool is currently better than them this season, they may fancy their chances of picking all nine points against them.

What can you say about this?

