EPL TITLE RACE: Check Out Arsenal’s Next 6 Fixtures Including The Though Game Against Liverpool

After their hard-fought 1-0 win over Leicester City on Saturday at the King Power Stadium, Arsenal will be seeking to reestablish a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table when they confront Everton this midweek in their rescheduled game of the campaign.

The Mikel Arteta-led team lost the first leg of the encounter 1-0 at Goodison Park, and they will be seeking revenge to boost their league title ambition. The Gunners currently occupy the top spot in the league standings with 57 points, two points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

Arsenal will travel to Anfield Stadium on Sunday, April 9 to keep a date with Liverpool in one of their next fixtures in the English Premier League, where they will be looking for another victory after the last 3-2 win over the Reds to make it two straight victories in a row.

Check out the full Arsenal’s next six fixtures in the English Premier League below:

