EPL: Three midfielders Man United could target to ease off defensive duty on Casemiro

Manchester United were easily exposed in midfield at North London by Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday and the Red Devils must now turn to the transfer market for new reinforcements.

Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount were easily disppossed and largely annoymous against Tottenham Hotspur. The Man United duo render no help of whatsoever to an aged Casemiro in midfield.

The Brazilian is now 31 years of age and appears to be out of steam from last season’s heroics and Manchester United clearly cannot rely on the former Real Madrid man. Matar Sarr and Bissouma dominated the midfield battle against Erik ten Hag’s preferred midfield trio of Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount and Casemiro.

Below are the three midfielders Manchester United could target to help Casemiro out in midfield.

1. Sofyan Amarabat

Transfer talks has stalled between Manchester United and Fiorentina for the services of the Moroccan midfielder.

Sofyan Amarabat has agreed to join Erik ten Hag’s side but the Red Devils has made it clear that an official bid for the 27-year-old midfielder will only be submitted when Donny Van de Beek has completed a transfer elsewhere.

2. Aurelien Tchouameni

Erik ten Hag has instructed the United hierarchy to secure the services of the French international from Real Madrid this summer.

Aurelien Tchouameni appears to be out of favour under Carlo Ancelotti at the Bernabeu but right now, could be the appropriate time for the Red Devils to begin negotiations with the Los Blancos.

3. Marco Veratti

The Italian might be 30 years of age but the 2020 EURO winner could be the perfect midfield partner to Casemiro.

Marco Veratti’s pace and energy coupled with his agreesive style of play would certainly transform Erik ten Hag’s men.

