EPL: Three Man Utd Stars That Can Replace Casemiro Against Arsenal

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United are seeking to get a double victory over English Premier League leaders Arsenal when they face each other in the second leg at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening. The Red Devils won the first leg 3-1 at Old Trafford, with Marcus Rashford scoring two goals and new signing Antony also getting on the scoresheet.

A lot of things have happened since Manchester United claimed all three points against the Gunners in the first leg. Ahead of the second leg tie, both teams are in-form with Rashford and Casemiro being Manchester United’s best players.

The Red Devils were dealt with a huge blow in their 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Wednesday, as their key midfielder Casemiro was shown a fifth yellow card of the season after a tackle on former Manchester United winger Wilfried Zaha, which automatically rule him out of the game against Arsenal this weekend.

Erik ten Hag admitted that Casemiro’s absence against Arsenal would be a huge loss for his team but kept a positive mentality, claiming they defeated the Gunners without the former Real Madrid midfielder and they can do the same this weekend.

Here are the three Manchester United stars that can replace Casemiro in the starting lineup against Arsenal.

1 Fred

The Brazilian midfielder is a direct replacement for his fellow countryman though he started on the bench in the first leg, but would be needed to do the dirty work and also keep out Arsenal midfielders Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey.

2 Scott McTominay

The Scottish midfielder started the first leg at Old Trafford alongside Christian Eriksen and was on the pitch for the entire duration of the game. He can also come in as a replacement for Casemiro, but it is not advisable to play him alongside Fred.

3 Lisandro Martinez

The Argentine defender is also known to deputise as a defensive midfielder when the need arises. He can be moved to the position as Manchester United need a player who can cut out Arsenal’s offensive threat and midfield dominance, with Luke Shaw taking over the centre-back position.

SportingAbimbola (

)