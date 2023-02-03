EPL: Three Chelsea Stars That Deserve To Start Against Fulham Tonight

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea will face London neighbours Fulham in the English Premier League tonight at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are all out to secure all three points against the Cottagers after their spending spree in the January transfer window.

Chelsea lost the first leg of their tie with Fulham 2-1 at the Craven Cottage, with new signing Joao Felix being sent off. The Blues have improved their performance since the last time they face the Cottagers and are favourites to win tonight’s game.

For Chelsea to secure all three points against Marco Silva’s side, here are the three players that deserve to start the game tonight.

1 Benoit Badiashile

The January signee has been one of Chelsea’s best players since making his debut against Crystal Palace last month. The French defender is calm with his marking and interceptions and proved he deserved a place in the starting lineup ahead of Kalidou Koulibaly against Liverpool.

2 Thiago Silva

The Brazilian defender has formed a strong partnership with Badiashile, with Chelsea keeping back-to-back clean sheets in their last two games. The Blues need to cut out the threat of Mitrovic, and the former Paris Saint Germain defender is up to the task.

3 Mykhaylo Mudryk

The Ukrainian winger showed glimpses of his talent in Chelsea’s last game against Liverpool after coming on in the second half. With Raheem Sterling just back from injury and Joao Felix still out due to suspension, the Ukraine international is needed in attack to give Fulham defenders problems.

SportingAbimbola (

)