EPL: Three Chelsea Stars That Deserve To Start Against Fulham Tonight

Chelsea will face London neighbours Fulham in the English Premier League tonight at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are all out to secure all three points against the Cottagers after their spending spree in the January transfer window.

Chelsea vs Fulham: Blues look to put January mega-money signings to use against noisy neighbours - stream, TV, odds | The Sun

Chelsea lost the first leg of their tie with Fulham 2-1 at the Craven Cottage, with new signing Joao Felix being sent off. The Blues have improved their performance since the last time they face the Cottagers and are favourites to win tonight’s game.

Chelsea predicted lineup vs Fulham: Mudruk starts, Enzo Fernandez on the bench

For Chelsea to secure all three points against Marco Silva’s side, here are the three players that deserve to start the game tonight.

1 Benoit Badiashile

The January signee has been one of Chelsea’s best players since making his debut against Crystal Palace last month. The French defender is calm with his marking and interceptions and proved he deserved a place in the starting lineup ahead of Kalidou Koulibaly against Liverpool.

Why Benoit Badiashile is proving to be a top Chelsea signing

2 Thiago Silva

The Brazilian defender has formed a strong partnership with Badiashile, with Chelsea keeping back-to-back clean sheets in their last two games. The Blues need to cut out the threat of Mitrovic, and the former Paris Saint Germain defender is up to the task.

I know the club needs me' - Thiago Silva reveals he is set to sign a new contract at Chelsea | Goal.com UK

3 Mykhaylo Mudryk

The Ukrainian winger showed glimpses of his talent in Chelsea’s last game against Liverpool after coming on in the second half. With Raheem Sterling just back from injury and Joao Felix still out due to suspension, the Ukraine international is needed in attack to give Fulham defenders problems.

Ngeri! Baru Main 10 Menit, Mykhailo Mudryk Bikin Legenda Manchester United Ketar-Ketir - Jadi Bintang Chelsea Vs Liverpool | Goal.com Indonesia

