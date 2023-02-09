SPORT

EPL: Three Best Players In Man Utd’s 2-2 Draw Against Leeds United

Manchester United failed to claim all three points in the English Premier League as they played out a 2-2 draw against Leeds United at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening.

Leeds United were two goals up in the game before Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho both scored to give United a deserved draw against the visitors.

Here are the three best players in Manchester United’s 2-2 draw against Leeds United.

1 Diogo Dalot

The Portuguese defender was back in the starting line-up with Aaron Wan-Bissaka sitting on the bench. He assisted Manchester United’s first goal of the game before being substituted for Tyrell Malacia.

2 Marcel Sabitzer

The Austrian midfielder started his first game as a Manchester United tonight and didn’t disappoint in the absence of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.

Marcel Sabitzer and Jadon Sancho celebrate our second goal v Leeds.

3 Marcus Rashford

The English forward continued his stunning run of form for the Red Devils as he kick-started Manchester United’s comeback from two goals down.

Marcus Rashford celebrates his goal v Leeds.

