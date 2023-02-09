EPL: Three Best Players In Man Utd’s 2-2 Draw Against Leeds United

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United failed to claim all three points in the English Premier League as they played out a 2-2 draw against Leeds United at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening.

Leeds United were two goals up in the game before Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho both scored to give United a deserved draw against the visitors.

Here are the three best players in Manchester United’s 2-2 draw against Leeds United.

1 Diogo Dalot

The Portuguese defender was back in the starting line-up with Aaron Wan-Bissaka sitting on the bench. He assisted Manchester United’s first goal of the game before being substituted for Tyrell Malacia.

2 Marcel Sabitzer

The Austrian midfielder started his first game as a Manchester United tonight and didn’t disappoint in the absence of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.

3 Marcus Rashford

The English forward continued his stunning run of form for the Red Devils as he kick-started Manchester United’s comeback from two goals down.

