EPL: They will be a problem – Owen Hargreaves warn Man City about title rivals

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has issued a warning to Manchester City, claiming that Arsenal will pose a significant challenge in this season’s Premier League race for the title. Following their victorious start, the Gunners secured a 2-1 win against Nottingham Forest in the early kick-off on Saturday.

During the match, Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka delivered goals during the first half, with Taiwo Awoniyi managing a late consolation goal for Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium. Hargreaves, in a conversation with Premier League Productions, showered praise upon Mikel Arteta’s team, characterizing their performance as “brilliant.”

Despite a slight delay, Arsenal’s display during the opening 45 minutes was nothing short of impressive. Hargreaves lauded the club’s new signings, highlighting Gabriel Martinelli’s standout performance as particularly noteworthy. The former midfielder expressed his belief that Arsenal’s strong start suggests they could present a formidable challenge throughout the season.

The comments from Hargreaves emphasize the potential threat posed by Arsenal to the league’s top contenders, including Manchester City. With the Gunners showcasing their prowess in the initial game, there is growing anticipation for an intense and competitive Premier League campaign.

As the season unfolds, the performance and consistency of teams, especially those vying for the title, will undoubtedly be under close scrutiny. While Manchester City has consistently been a strong contender in recent years, Hargreaves’ assessment hints at the possibility of a more closely contested title race this time around.

The Premier League landscape is set for an intriguing and captivating journey as teams battle for supremacy. Arsenal’s promising start has sparked discussions and predictions among fans and experts alike, raising anticipation for the unfolding drama and excitement that the league never fails to deliver.

Quality-Entertainment (

)