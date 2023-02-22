EPL: The only way Chelsea can get back to winning ways is if Aubameyang is back in the squad

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea are currently in shambles and the players, and manager can’t figure out what the problem is in the team, as to why they keep getting poor results.

Graham Potter has refused to bring Aubameyang back into his squad which is ridiculous because Chelsea, apart from losing have failed to score goals and they have a striker although, has not been clinical enough but has enough experience to lead the Frontline for the Blues.

If Chelsea want to bounce back from their recent poor results, I think Graham Potter should call Aubameyang back into his squad, except he still wants to continue loosing and making the players lose their confidence and also make supporters furious until they eventually sack him. Chelsea’s next game is against Tottenham Hotspur away from home, and they will be hoping to at least get a draw because it’s obvious they might lose.

