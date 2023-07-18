EPL: The deals Chelsea could complete before the start of next season

The Blues are currently exploring their options of bring two or more players in the summer after announcing the signing of Brazilian wonderkid.

The Brazil international is joining Mauricio Pochettino’s side as Chelsea’s third acquisition of the summer and is expected to link up with the rest of the Chelsea squad when they report back from their 2023 preseason tour.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang is the latest Chelsea player edging closer to a transfer away from Stamford Bridge.

Marseille are currently in negotiations with Chelsea over a deal to sign Pierre Emerick Aubameyang in the next couple of days.

The Gabon international has already agreed a three-year-deal with the French giants.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang was expected to be Chelsea’s ideal No.9 but turned out to be a major disappointment. He impressed on his Chelsea debut in the Champions League but was largely anonymous as the season progressed.

With all that in mind and no further delays, let’s take a look at the 2 deals Chelsea could still complete before the start of next season.

Below are the two players.

1. Dusan Vlahovic

Chelsea are currently in negotiation with Juventus over a potential swap deal for Serbia international, Dusan Vlahovic.

The 23-year-old striker joined Juventus in the summer of 2021 but reports has it that, the Serbian is on the verge of departing the Italian outfits this summer.

Romelu Lukaku has been offered by Chelsea as part of a swap deal that would see Vlahovic arrive as a new Chelsea player this summer.

2. Moises Caceido

Todd Boehly has been in negotiations with Brighton Hove Albion over a transfer of Ecuadorian midfielder, Moises Caceido.

Mauricio Pochettino wants a new defensive midfielder to replace Ngolo Kante at Stamford Bridge next season but Brighton Hove Albion are holding out on their £100m valuation on the Ecuadorian.

