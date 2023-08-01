EPL: The 4 players most likely to join Chelsea before the start of next season

We have less than two weeks before the new 2023-24 campaign begins and Chelsea are yet to fill the wormholes in their squad.

The Blues has won three of their four pre-season games against Brighton Hove Albion, Wrexham United and Fulham.

Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku has both starred in Chelsea’s pre-season tour at the US, giving Mauricio Pochettino a huge striker dilemma ahead of the fast approaching season.

Christopher Nkunku in particular, has scored three goals in three pre-season outings for Chelsea after completing his £62m switch from Red Bull Leipzig this summer. Nicolas Jackson on the other hand, has been electrifying since his Chelsea debut against Brighton Hove Albion.

The former Villarreal hitman has scored two goals and registered fours assists in four appearances for the Blues.

Mauricio Pochettino has been very pleased with the pre-season performances from his new squad and intends to get them geared up and firing at all cylinders ahead of the new season.

Now, with all that in mind and no further delays, let’s quickly take a look at the main central message of this article.

Below are the four players most likely to join Chelsea before the start of the new 2023-24 season.

1. Roberto Sanchez

The Blues has submitted an official bid for the Spainard and it is looking likely that Brighton Hove Albion could accept Chelsea’s opening bid.

2. Dusan Vlahovic

Surprisingly, Juventus has re-opened talks with Chelsea over a possible swap deal for Dusan Vlahovic and Romelu Lukaku.

A potential transfer that would see Romelu Lukaku sign as a Juventus player and Dusan Vlahovic will team up with Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

3. Moises Caceido

Brighton Hove Albion has rejected three bids from Chelsea for Caceido but Todd Boehly remains confident on reaching an agreement with the Seagulls.

4. Kylian Mbappe

The Frenchman is currently exploring his options on his next possible destination but a reunion with Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge is being mooted.

