EPL: The 3 teams most likely to win the Premier League title next season according to summer signing

Chelsea, Manchester United, Man City, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool has been relatively active in the current summer transfer market.

Some huge managerial changes has also been made this summer, with Chelsea appointing former Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-German head boss, Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach this summer.

The Argentine international is expected to avoid a repeat of last season’s misfortunes at Stamford Bridge and return Chelsea to the elite top. The Blues finished 12th last season, in the Premier League log, as a result of poor management calls from Thomas Tuchel, Graham and Frank Lampard.

The trio were unable to clinch a single silverware for Chelsea last term and the Blues missed out on a top four finish.

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are two other Premier League heavyweights, that suffered a disastrous campaign last season. But both clubs already has their sights on the fast approaching 2023-24 campaign.

Below are the 3 teams most likely to win the Premier League title next season according to summer signings.

1. Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has no excuses after the Arsenal hierarchy has invested over £220m in the current transfer window.

Last season, Mikel Arteta and his youthful squad missed out on the Premier League title after moving eight points ahead of Man City in the title race.

Arsenal has brought in Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber as their 2023 summer signings so far.

2. Man City

The Citizens are set to announce Josko Gvadiol as their second summer signing from Red Bull Leipzig, which will clearly add more steel to Pep Guardiola’s defence.

3. Man United

The Red Devils has completed some smart transfer deals this summer with the arrival of Rasmus Hojlund soon to be announced.

Erik ten Hag’s men occupy the third spot on the list due to their immense £180m spending spree so far.

