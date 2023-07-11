EPL: The 3 signings Chelsea could complete before the start of next season

Former Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-German boss, Mauricio Pochettino, has finally assumed his new position at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea owner, Todd Boehly, dismissed Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter in the space of seven months, showcasing his ambition to take his new club to the very top once again.

Bruno Saltor and Frank Lampard led Chelsea throughout the remainder of the 2022-24 campaign that witnessed the Blues lavish in the bottom half of the Premier League table with no European competition next season.

Last season was disastrous for Chelsea, one that Argentine international, Mauricio Pochettino, cannot allow to happen again.

The former Tottenham Hotspur coach, was spotted last week, making his Cobham entrance and has already linked up with majority of his new Chelsea team. The Blues are scheduled to begin their preseason tour on Thursday ahead of the fast approaching season but first, let’s take a look at the 3 signings Chelsea could complete before the start of next season.

1. Dusan Vlahovic

Mauricio Pochettino has asked Todd Boehly to sign Serbia and former Fiorentina hitman, Dusan Vlahovic, from Juventus this summer.

The Italian club are ready to negotiate with any club prepared to meet their £80m demands for the 22-year-old this summer.

2. Moises Caceido

The Ecuadorian is top of Chelsea’s transfer shortlist to partner Enzo Fernandez in midfield next season but Brighton Hove Albion are holding out to their £90 valuation, a fee that Chelsea are not yet, ready to pay.

However, a compromise could be reached between both clubs and Moises Caceido could sign for Chelsea before the start of next season.

3. Paulo Dybala

Mauricio Pochettino is a huge fan of his fellow countryman, Paulo Dybala, who currently plays for Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

Dybala has a £12m release clause at AS Roma and Chelsea intend to activate it before the start of next season.

Kelvin727 (

)