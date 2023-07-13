EPL: The 3 players that could wear the No.10 jersey at Chelsea next season after Pulisic’s exit

Christian Pulisic has finally put an end to a disastrous four year stay at West London after he was once initially labelled the next “Eden Hazard”.

The former USMNT captain, joined Chelsea in the summer of 2019 after the Blues initially reached an agreement to sign the 24-year-old from Borussia Dortmund by the start of the year but in order to avoid financial breaching, Pulisic was forced to join Chelsea in the summer.

Upon his arrival, the American inherited the vacant No.22 jersey previously worn by Brazil international, Willian, who joined Arsenal on a free transfer.

Christian Pulisic was a joy to watch and a nightmare to play against at the Bundesliga and quickly took the Premier League by storm but struggled with constant injuries in his first full season at Stamford Bridge.

He eventually moved on to reach a whole new level at Chelsea as he inherited the iconic No.10 jersey previously worn and vacated by Eden Hazard.

Pulisic was superb in his second year at Stamford Bridge, scoring Chelsea’s first Premier League since Eden Hazard’s departure in 2019. The American’s pace and dazzling footwork made him constant threat for opposition defenders on the left-hand side for Chelsea.

However, Pulisic’s third year at West London took a different turn with the American losing his captain armband at international level and featured in just ten Premier League games for Chelsea.

Now, the 24-year-old has completed a £22m switch to AC Milan and will link up with his former Chelsea teammate, Ruben Loftus-cheek, at the San Siro this summer.

Now, with all that in mind, let’s kindly take a look at the 3 players that could wear the No.10 shirt at Stamford Bridge next season after Pulisic’s exit.

1. Christopher Nkunku

The Frenchman could inherit the iconic shirt number at Chelsea after completing a £65m switch from RB Leipzig this summer.

2. Mykhalio Mudryk

The 21-year-old currently wears the No.15 jersey at Chelsea but is intended to play a vital role in Pochettino’s plan next season.

3. Raheem Sterling

The Englishman remains in consideration despite a disastrous debut campaign for Chelsea.

