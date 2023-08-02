EPL: The 3 players most likely to depart Chelsea before the start of next season

Mauricio Pochettino has informed the Chelsea faithfuls that a lot of incomings could be expected within the final weeks of the 2023 summer transfer window.

However, French defender, Alex Disasi, is Chelsea latest summer recruit behind Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson.

The Blues reached a £45m agreement with AS Monaco for the services of Alex Disasi on Sunday and the Frenchman has successfully completed his Chelsea medicals.

Chelsea are really short in the area of defence and were forced to finalise the signing of Alex Disasi as quickly as possible.

The Blues are scheduled to open their 2023-24 Premier League campaign under the management of Mauricio Pochettino on 14 August, against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Chelsea are winless in their last four meetings against Liverpool and Mauricio Pochettino is desperate to end that run.

Now, with all that in mind and no further delays, let’s quickly take a look at the main central message of this article.

Below are the Chelsea players most likely to depart Stamford Bridge before the start of next season.

1. Trevor Chalobah

The Englishman appears fully set and ready to leave West London this summer.

Mauricio Pochettino now has Thiago Silva, Badiashile and Alex Disasi to pick from and Trevor Chalobah appears to be out of under the new Chelsea boss.

The English centre-back could force his way out of Chelsea before the start of next season in pursuit of regular playing time elsewhere.

2. Romelu Lukaku

The Blues are currently in negotiations with Juventus over a potential swap deal that would see former Everton, Manchester United and Inter Milan striker, Romelu Lukaku, team up with Allegri’s side.

3. Hakim Ziyech

The Moroccan international has played no part in Chelsea’s pre-season tour at the US, creating a scenario that the former Ajax winger, is unwanted at Stamford Bridge ahead of the new season.

