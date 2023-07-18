EPL: The 2 players that could still join Manchester United before the summer transfer deadline

According to Italian transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United has reached an agreement in full to sign former Ajax and Cameroon shotstopper, Andre Onana, this summer as a potential replacement for David De Gea.

Andre Onana was once managed by Erik ten Hag at Amsterdam and the Dutchman fully knows what to expect from the signing of Andre Onana.

The Cameroon international was one of the best goalkeepers in Europe last season and also played a vital role in Inter Milan’s run to the Champions League final.

On the process, Andre Onana conceded just seven goals and kept five clean sheets as Inter Milan reached the Champions League final last term.

With Andre Onana at Erik ten Hag’s disposal, Manchester United will finally start a Premier League season without David De Gea for the first time in twelve years.

Upon Erik ten Hag arrival at Old Trafford, Manchester United were in shambles but the Dutchman has done an amazing job by taking ruthless decisions that includes the contract termination of Cristiano Ronaldo without any hesitation.

Now, Harry Maguire has been stripped off of the captain armband at Manchester United as reports continues to link the Englishman with a move away from Old Trafford this summer.

Now, with all that in mind and further delays, let’s quickly take a look at the 2 players that could still join Manchester United before the summer transfer deadline.

1. Rasmus Hojlund

The Dane international is currently top of Erik ten Hag’s transfer list at the moment with big money moves for Victor Osimhen and Goncalo Ramos already out of the picture for the Red Devils this summer.

However, Atalanta wants about £60m from Manchester United before any paperwork is finalised.

2. Harry Kane

The Englishman is still up for grabs this summer after Tottenham Hotspur rejected two bids from Bayern Munich.

Kelvin727 (

)