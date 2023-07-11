EPL: The 10 players Man United needs to sell to pay for a new striker

If Manchester United wants a new striker, then they should start selling some players.

Erik ten Hag has finally gotten his hands on Mason Mount, one of his top transfer target but hasn’t linked up with a new world-class striker at Old Trafford yet.

At the start of the summer, the Dutchman asked for a new striker from his employees at Old Trafford and his No.1 target was Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

But it appears to be that Tottenham’s chairman Daniel Levy is unwilling to negotiate with Manchester United.

David De Gea announced his United departure on Saturday and now, a new goalkeeper is now required at Old Trafford.

However, Erik ten Hag has picked out Inter Milan’s Andre onana as a potential candidate to replace De Gea at Man United next season but it would cost the Red Devils around £60m to sign the 24-year-old.

Leaving Erik ten Hag powerless in the current transfer market but the Dutchman still has a way tackling that problem by selling some players this summer.

Below are the ten players Man United need to sell to pay for a new striker this summer.

1. Harry Maguire

The former Leicester City defender is currently out of favour under Erik ten Hag and has to be sold out this summer.

2. Eric Bailly

The Ivorian spent last season on loan at Marseille but was injured for majority of the campaign.

3.Alex Telles

The services of the Brazilian is no longer needed at Manchester United.

4. Scott Mctominay

Mctominay appears to be a good back up for Casemiro but should be sold off to pave way for a new striker.

5. Fred

The Brazilian hasn’t been at his very best since he completed a £55m switch from Ukraine to Man United in 2018.

6. Donny Van de Beek

The Dutchman is too weak and inexperienced for the Premier League physicality.

8. Jadon Sancho

The Englishmen has been a complete shadow of himself at Old Trafford since his arrival in 2021.

9. Anthony Martial

The Frenchman was prone to injuries last season and did not complete a single game for Erik ten Hag’s side.

10. Anthony Elanga

The Swede international was a nightmare to watch last season.

