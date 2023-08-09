EPL: Ten Hag’s Manchester United Might Struggle To Finish Mid Table If Their Defence And Attack Is Weak

Manchester United, under the guidance of coach Erik ten Hag, could find themselves facing a formidable challenge if their defensive and offensive lines do not strengthen significantly. As the new Premier League season approaches, the team’s prospects hang in the balance due to potential weaknesses in these critical areas.

The addition of goalkeeper Andre Onana to the Manchester United roster offers both promise and uncertainty. While Onana’s experience and skill were evident during Inter’s run to the Champions League final, the Premier League presents a unique set of challenges. The pressure-cooker environment, relentless media scrutiny, and unforgiving fan expectations could potentially impact Onana’s performance. The success of Manchester United’s defensive efforts heavily relies on his ability to adapt quickly and rise to the occasion.

At the heart of the defensive line, Harry Maguire faces a critical juncture in his Manchester United journey. As the preferred center-back, Maguire’s form and leadership will play an instrumental role in the team’s success. However, any decline in his performance could expose the defensive vulnerabilities of the squad. Maintaining a solid and cohesive defense is paramount for Manchester United to avoid sliding into the mid-table territory.

Rasmus Hojlund’s entry into English football as a new striker raises questions about his potential impact. While Hojlund’s goal-scoring record in Serie A is commendable, adapting to the pace and physicality of the Premier League can be a daunting task for any young player. The adjustment period for newcomers can be prolonged, potentially hindering Manchester United’s offensive prowess. Ten Hag’s strategy to integrate Hojlund quickly and effectively into the team will be crucial in avoiding a potential mid-table finish.

With the Premier League known for its intensity and competitiveness, Manchester United cannot afford to have weak links in their defensive and offensive setups. The impending season’s success hinges on how swiftly Onana and Hojlund adapt to their new environment. Manchester United must ensure that both players not only showcase their individual talents but also contribute seamlessly to the collective team effort.

As Manchester United prepares to embark on another Premier League campaign, the vulnerabilities in their defence and attack cannot be overlooked. Erik ten Hag’s managerial prowess will be put to the test as he strives to bolster these critical aspects of the team’s gameplay. The potential for a mid-table finish looms large if these concerns are not adequately addressed. The Premier League’s unforgiving nature demands immediate adaptation and consistent performance. Only time will tell whether Ten Hag’s Manchester United can rise above these challenges and secure a more favorable position in the league standings.

DeLight01 (

)